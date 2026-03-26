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The New York Sun
Justice

Did Attorney General Pam Bondi Violate Judge Aileen Cannon’s Command That Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago Case Stay Secret?

Congressman Jamie Raskin alleges that the Trump Administration released some of the very facts they sought to bury.

Attorney General Pam Bondi lashes out during her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on February 11, 2026.
Attorney General Pam Bondi lashes out during her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on February 11, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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