Did Taylor Swift Slip Her Coveted Presidential Nod Into an Instagram Post?

The singer is known for clever Easter eggs and secret messages in her social media content.

Was it just in Democrats’ “Wildest Dreams” or did Taylor Swift endorse Vice President Harris in a coded Instagram post?

Eagle-eyed Swifties seem to think that their favorite pop star — who is known for embedding clever Easter eggs and secret messages in her social media content — has broken her silence on the 2024 election through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The post includes multiple images from a recent performance at Warsaw, Poland. The seventh picture in the post is a photograph of Ms. Swift in front of what seems to be a silhouette of Ms. Harris in a power suit waving from behind the stage.

Swifties were quick to claim the image as a victory for the Harris-Walz ticket.

“I adore Taylor & this graphic is perfection,” one Swiftie posted on X. “I believe she will come out & say that she is endorsing Kamala Harris. This is a teaser. Let’s get her Swifties voting blue.”

The Instagram post also caught the attention of liberal influencers, who excitedly embraced a potential Swift seal of approval.

“GREAT NEWS: Recently, Taylor Swift has shared a post hinting at a possible future endorsement of Kamala Harris. This development carries significant implications,” a grassroots political influencer, known as Popular Liberal, shared on X.

Whether Ms. Swift’s recent post was an intentional Harris-Walz endorsement is unclear. Staying quiet during the early stages of a political campaign, though, is not out of the ordinary for Ms. Swift — in 2020, she waited until early October to publicly pitch her support for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Some have suggested that she might abstain from offering a political endorsement this election cycle due to her relationship with a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, who created a stir this past spring when he liked a post on Instagram featuring President Trump at a UFC fight. Mr. Kelce has historically stayed quiet on his political leanings, and has not endorsed a political candidate this cycle either.

The potential endorsement, which has since spread like wildfire across social media, was shared on Tuesday mere hours after Ms. Harris announced the pick of Mr. Walz, a well-known Swiftie, as her running mate in the 2024 election, sparking theories that his Swiftie status elicited Ms. Swift’s seal of approval.

What is clear is that the VP pick has quickly earned the support of Gen Z Swifties, who have dubbed the Minnesota governor the “Swiftie VP” due to his public displays of affection for the pop singer.

After Ms. Harris’s announcement Tuesday, a coalition of Taylor Swift fans, Swifties For Kamala, said it was “ready to mobilize” fellow Swifties to elect the Democratic nominee, and was quick to claim Mr. Walz as “our man,” sharing a 2023 proclamation in which he established a statewide “Taylor Swift Day.”

“A proclamation for ‘Taylor Swift Days’? That’s our man!” the group wrote for its 53,000 followers on X, adding the trending hashtag “#SwiftiesForKamala.”

Mr. Walz’s proclamation is chock full of clever references to Ms. Swift’s song lyrics and boasts a lengthy section of praise of the 14-time Grammy winner.

“Long story short, Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world. Taylor Swift will forever & always be a positive influence, setting an example with her truthfulness, grace, creativity, and strength of character,” one paragraph reads.

The document ends by declaring June 23, and June 24, 2023, as “Taylor Swift Days” and it was signed by Mr. Walz and Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan.

It only takes a quick scroll through Mr. Walz’s page on X to see documentation of his love for the pop sensation.

In 2022, after the site selling tickets for Ms. Swift’s Eras Tour broke down, the Minnesota governor shared an image of a screaming cat on X, along with the caption, “Afton after being online all day and not getting Taylor Swift tickets.”

Although the post is nearly two years old, Swifties flooded the comments section with words of praise in the hours after he was appointed the Democratic VP nominee.

“Ohhhh he’s a Swiftie,” one user commented, racking up more than 2,000 likes. “THE BEST VP CANDIDATE OMG,” another comment reads.

One user even jokingly suggested that Swifties For Kamala might have had a hand in securing Mr. Walz as the VP nomineeL “@Swifties4Kamala I see you wielded your powers in this decision.” The comment has since garnered more than 1,000 likes and counting.

Mr. Walz’s appeal to Swifies runs deeper than cat memes. He has been lauded by fans of the pop star for his championing of a measure to improve protections for online ticket customers, aptly dubbed the “Taylor Swift bill,” that he signed into law in Minnesota.

Receiving a public endorsement from Ms. Swift would not be taken lightly by the Harris-Walz camp. Recent polls suggest that the influential singer could have significant sway over the votes of young Americans.

While young voters historically boast low turnout rates, Ms. Harris’s campaign has been working to engage young Americans with social media memes and entertaining online content, setting TikTok on fire just hours after becoming the nominee.

According to a survey by Newsweek, 34 percent of Gen Z responders said that they were “significantly more likely” or “more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by Taylor Swift.

Of the Gen Z voters polled, 26 percent said they were either “significantly less likely” or “less likely” to vote for the same candidate as Ms. Swift. The remaining 26 percent said they would not be influenced by Ms. Swift’s endorsement.