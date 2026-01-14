Digital Natives Going Analog: Gen Z Leads a Growing Movement Embracing Screen-Free Living

The youngs are bailing on the digital world, but the olds are locked in, with just 29 percent of Baby Boomers going offline.

Despite being the first generation to grow up with the internet in their pockets, Gen Z is spearheading a massive shift away from digital dependency, according to a new survey.

The survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by Talker Research on behalf of ThriftBooks suggests that young people are logging off at higher rates than their parents or grandparents in an effort to preserve their mental well-being.

The study reveals that 50 percent of all Americans are now making a conscious effort to disconnect digitally. However, the generational divide is stark: 63 percent of Gen Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — and 57 percent of millennials, now 29 to 45 years old, report taking steps to get offline.

Meanwhile, just 42 percent of Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980, and 29 percent of Baby Boomers, now 60 to 79 years old, are unplugging.

Furthermore, more than half of Gen Z respondents (54 percent) have implemented designated “screen-free time” into their daily schedules.

The motivation behind this latest digital detox appears to be rooted in mental health. While connectivity promises community, the data suggests the opposite effect; respondents indicated that 70 percent of their time spent online leads to feelings of loneliness and disconnection rather than authentic connection.

When screen time goes unchecked, Americans report feeling overwhelmed (25 percent), anxious (22 percent), and irritable (18 percent). Conversely, unplugging offers immediate benefits. Participants noted that stepping away from their devices makes them feel more productive (42 percent), more aware of their surroundings (36 percent), and more present for their loved ones (33 percent).

To facilitate this disconnection, 84 percent of Americans are incorporating “analog” lifestyle choices—replacing apps with physical tools. This return to tangible objects includes:

Writing in physical notebooks (32 percent)

Reading printed books (31 percent)

Using paper calendars (28 percent)

Playing board games or puzzles (27 percent)

Using standalone alarm clocks to keep phones out of the bedroom (27 percent)

Nostalgia is also playing a role, with nearly a quarter of respondents writing paper letters and 17 percent opting for wristwatches and vinyl records over their digital counterparts.

“The study findings indicate that people are more aware than ever of the value of offline time,” said a Vice President of ThriftBooks, Barbara Hagen. “What’s even more interesting and positive to see is that people are replacing this time with healthy habits and activities, like reading.”

This behavioral shift aligns with the growing popularity of “slow living,” a lifestyle approach that prioritizes intent and quality over speed. Two-thirds of Americans plan to incorporate slow living principles in the coming year, with Gen Z (71 percent) and millennials (70 percent) again leading the charge.

Reading appears to be the primary vehicle for this slowdown. The survey forecasts that reading habits will surge by 2026, with 70 percent of people planning to read more. Specifically, nearly half of those polled intend to choose physical books over e-books. Respondents cited that compared to scrolling, reading makes them feel relaxed (46 percent) and grounded (27 percent).

“Reading books, especially printed ones, is an excellent way to slow down, ground yourself and really immerse yourself in an activity that gives back to you,” Ms. Hagen said. “Not only is it mentally stimulating, but it’s a great way to relax, calm down and get a break from our busy lives.”