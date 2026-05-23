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The New York Sun
Foreign

Diplomatic Moves Ramp Up Amid Reports of Imminent Iran Peace Deal

Motorcades carrying senior administration officials were seen rushing to the White House as Trump spoke with Middle East leaders Saturday afternoon.

A conservative social media influencer, Nick Sortor, reported that this motorcade was seen racing toward the White House with Vice President Vance for an unscheduled meeting Saturday afternoon.
A conservative social media influencer, Nick Sortor, reported that this motorcade was seen racing toward the White House with Vice President Vance for an unscheduled meeting Saturday afternoon. Nick Sortor via X
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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