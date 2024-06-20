The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Disgraced Congressman George Santos To Take Center Stage on OnlyFans Adult Platform

Mr. Santos was expelled from Congress last December due to fraud charges.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Congressman George Santos waits for President Biden's State of the Union address at the Capitol on February 7, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Former Congressman George Santos, who once represented Long Island and Queens, has now turned to OnlyFans.

The move comes just weeks after he created a Cameo account, an effort he said was aimed at funding his extravagant lifestyle and legal defense.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for!” Mr. Santos wrote Wednesday on X. “Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on.”

Mr. Santos, a Republican who was expelled from Congress last December due to fraud charges brought by federal prosecutors, has been actively seeking ways to stay in the public eye.

In his latest announcement, Mr. Santos clarified that his OnlyFans account does not feature adult content. Instead, he admitted that this endeavor is primarily a financial stunt.

“I decided to go with OnlyFans because I wanted to stir the pot. Folks need to stop being so sensitive…” he wrote.

On the OnlyFans page he shared on social media, it promises fans or just curious onlookers “exclusive never before seen content of the Congressional Icon and much more!”

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use