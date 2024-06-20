Disgraced Congressman George Santos To Take Center Stage on OnlyFans Adult Platform

Mr. Santos was expelled from Congress last December due to fraud charges.

Former Congressman George Santos, who once represented Long Island and Queens, has now turned to OnlyFans.

The move comes just weeks after he created a Cameo account, an effort he said was aimed at funding his extravagant lifestyle and legal defense.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for!” Mr. Santos wrote Wednesday on X. “Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on.”

Mr. Santos, a Republican who was expelled from Congress last December due to fraud charges brought by federal prosecutors, has been actively seeking ways to stay in the public eye.

In his latest announcement, Mr. Santos clarified that his OnlyFans account does not feature adult content. Instead, he admitted that this endeavor is primarily a financial stunt.

“I decided to go with OnlyFans because I wanted to stir the pot. Folks need to stop being so sensitive…” he wrote.

On the OnlyFans page he shared on social media, it promises fans or just curious onlookers “exclusive never before seen content of the Congressional Icon and much more!”