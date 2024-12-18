Disney Axes Transgender Storyline From Pixar Series Months Before Release

A transgender storyline featured in Pixar’s upcoming animated series “Win or Lose” has been axed by Disney just months before its release out of concern that parents might prefer to discuss such issues with their children “on their own terms and timeline.”

The company announced the decision on Tuesday, stating that “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

The animated series, which is set to debut in February 2025, chronicles a co-ed softball team called “Pickles” as its middle-school players gear up to compete in the big championship game. Each of the eight episodes dives into the lives of one of the characters in the story, including the players, parents, and coaches. The character at the center of the transgender storyline will remain in the series, but mention of their gender identity will be removed.

Disney’s about-face drew ire from the 18-year-old transgender actress, Chanel Stewart, who voiced the character. She told Deadline that she was “very disheartened” by the decision to cut her character’s transgender plotline.

“From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth,” the young actress said. “I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.” The studio reportedly told her mother about the news on Monday night.

Veteran film critic, Kyle Smith, responded to the news in a post on X, declaring that “vibes have shifted.”

The decision signals a change in strategy for the media company which has been pushing pro-LGBTQ content for the past few years. In 2022, Pixar showcased a same-gender relationship and kiss in its “Toy Story” spinoff film, “Lightyear,” and an openly gay lead character in a science fiction movie, “Strange World.” Both films disappointed at the box office both domestically and overseas. In 2023, Pixar debuted its first non-binary character in its animated movie “Elemental.”

In April, Disney’s chief executive office, Bob Iger, indicated that the company would be distancing itself from storylines with political themes. “Infusing messaging is not what we’re up to,” Mr. Iger told CNBC. “We need to be entertaining.”