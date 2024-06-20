Disney Employees Sue Company for Backing Out of Florida Relocation After They’d Sold Their Homes

Home prices in Los Angeles have climbed since 2022, which combined with higher interest rates makes it difficult for employees to afford comparable homes in the area to the ones they sold.

Disney is facing blowback from employees after canceling plans to transfer 2,000 staffers from California to a proposed campus in Florida.

In 2021, Disney’s then-chief executive, Bob Chapek, announced that the company would be moving employees working on Disney’s parks to Florida near Orlando from their existing facilities in Southern California.

Now, the Los Angeles Times reports that some employees that moved from Southern California to Florida for the relocation are suing Disney over the reversal, a decision made when chief executive Bob Iger returned to the company.

Two Disney employees, Maria De La Cruz and George Fong, allege that they were fraudulently convinced to move to Florida, saying that the company insinuated that they would no longer have jobs if they decided to stay in California.

According to the lawsuit, the company gave employees 90 days to “consider and make the decision that’s best for them”

Both Ms. De La Cruz and Mr. Fong sold their homes in order to make the move, with Mr. Fong noting that “it was the family home he had grown up in and inherited.”

Although Disney had initially projected it would save around $1 billion in employee earnings and tax credits in Florida, the company axed the plans during Governor DeSantis’s legal battle against the company.

When Disney canceled the plan they said that they would discuss the situation with individual employees. However, the lawsuit alleges that Disney’s offerings were insufficient, in part because home prices at Orlando fell following the cancellation.

Simultaneously, home prices in Los Angeles have climbed since 2022, which combined with higher interest rates makes it difficult for employees to afford comparable homes in the area to the ones they sold.