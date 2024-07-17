The New York Sun

Join
National

Disney World Pulls Character After 50 Years at Park Over Fears It Offends Alcoholics

‘The term ‘liver lips’ has been used to describe an individual’s swollen and red lips due to heavy alcohol consumption,’ The Street reports.

AP/Jae C. Hong, file
Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at the Disneyland Resort in California. AP/Jae C. Hong, file
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Disney World has announced the removal of Liver Lips McGrowl, a character that has been part of the amusement park for over 50 years, because he may offend alcoholics.

The decision was made after concerns that the character’s name was considered “insensitive and outdated,” potentially offending individuals dealing with alcoholism.

“The term ‘liver lips’ has been used to describe an individual’s swollen and red lips due to heavy alcohol consumption,” The Street reports. The term has also been criticized as a derogatory stereotype used against Black Americans to describe the shape of their lips.

Liver Lips McGrowl, one of the 18 animatronic bears featured in the “Country Bear Jamboree” at the Magic Kingdom, will not be returning when the attraction reopens this week after a seven-month hiatus.

The axing of Liver Lips McGrowl is part of Disney’s broader initiative to address and rectify outdated or culturally insensitive elements within its attractions. The blog Inside the Magic noted that the company is committed to making these changes to ensure a more inclusive experience for all guests.

In place of Liver Lips McGrowl, Disney has introduced Romeo McGrowl, a bear with a similar facial appearance but sporting a James Dean-esque hairstyle. Romeo will join other beloved characters such as Harry, Big Al, Wendell, Teddi Barra, Ernest the “Dude,” Terrence “Shaker,” and Trixie, along with the “Five Bear Rugs.”

The attraction, set to reopen as the “Country Bear Musical Jamboree” in Frontierland, will feature a new script and soundtrack. Mac McNally, a country singer-songwriter known for his work with Jimmy Buffett, has been tasked with producing and arranging the new score, The Street reports.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use