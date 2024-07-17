Disney World Pulls Character After 50 Years at Park Over Fears It Offends Alcoholics

‘The term ‘liver lips’ has been used to describe an individual’s swollen and red lips due to heavy alcohol consumption,’ The Street reports.

Disney World has announced the removal of Liver Lips McGrowl, a character that has been part of the amusement park for over 50 years, because he may offend alcoholics.

The decision was made after concerns that the character’s name was considered “insensitive and outdated,” potentially offending individuals dealing with alcoholism.

“The term ‘liver lips’ has been used to describe an individual’s swollen and red lips due to heavy alcohol consumption,” The Street reports. The term has also been criticized as a derogatory stereotype used against Black Americans to describe the shape of their lips.

Liver Lips McGrowl, one of the 18 animatronic bears featured in the “Country Bear Jamboree” at the Magic Kingdom, will not be returning when the attraction reopens this week after a seven-month hiatus.

The axing of Liver Lips McGrowl is part of Disney’s broader initiative to address and rectify outdated or culturally insensitive elements within its attractions. The blog Inside the Magic noted that the company is committed to making these changes to ensure a more inclusive experience for all guests.

In place of Liver Lips McGrowl, Disney has introduced Romeo McGrowl, a bear with a similar facial appearance but sporting a James Dean-esque hairstyle. Romeo will join other beloved characters such as Harry, Big Al, Wendell, Teddi Barra, Ernest the “Dude,” Terrence “Shaker,” and Trixie, along with the “Five Bear Rugs.”

The attraction, set to reopen as the “Country Bear Musical Jamboree” in Frontierland, will feature a new script and soundtrack. Mac McNally, a country singer-songwriter known for his work with Jimmy Buffett, has been tasked with producing and arranging the new score, The Street reports.