DOJ Says a Million Newly Discovered Documents ‘Potentially’ Related to Epstein Case Will Take Weeks To Release

The department says it has lawyers ‘working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims.’

The Department of Justice says it could take a “few more weeks” until it is done releasing files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, as investigators recently “uncovered” more than a million files that are “potentially” related to the case.

The DOJ said in a post X on Wednesday that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI “have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.”

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the post said. “Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files.”

Wednesday’s post comes as the Trump Administration has been releasing batches of Epstein files, often heavily redacted, to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which set a deadline of December 19 to release all unclassified materials on the Epstein investigation.

On Wednesday, a group of Democratic senators sent a letter to the acting inspector general of the department, Don Berthiaume, accusing the Trump Administration of violating the transparency law by not releasing all the files by December 19.

“Not only has DOJ withheld files, but those records that were disclosed are largely information that was already public. Even those records are so heavily redacted that there are serious questions as to whether the Department is properly applying the limited exceptions for redaction that are permitted under the Act,” the senators said. “Moreover, several records appear to have been removed, without explanation, from the files the Department did release.”

The senators asked Mr. Berthiaume to conduct an audit of the department’s redactions to “ensure they were properly applied to protect all survivors” and “were not used to shield abusers, perpetrators, or enablers,” and to ensure that the department did not “consider politics in deciding whether or how to release documents.”

Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Thomas Massie told CBS News that they are considering bringing charges of inherent contempt against Attorney General Pam Bondi for not releasing all the documents by Congress’s deadline.

The disclosure of the new documents also comes as the DOJ has faced criticism for releasing what it says was a fake letter to Epstein supposedly written by convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, which appeared to link President Trump to Epstein.

When a journalist, Jamie Dupree, asked why the DOJ would release the letter if it is fake, the department’s official X account fired back, “Because the law requires us to release all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein in our possession so that’s what we are doing, you dope. Are you suggesting we break the law?”

Prior to the disclosure of the additional documents on Wednesday, Axios reported that the Trump Administration expected it would take about another week to sort through and release 700,000 pages of Epstein materials to fully comply with the transparency law.