Don’t End Up Like Mondale, Cardinal Dolan Jokingly Warns Harris After She Declines Al Smith Dinner

The Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, says he is “disappointed” Vice President Harris is planning to skip the annual Al Smith Dinner, and made a lighthearted joke that she would be wise to not suffer the same fate as the last presidential nominee to miss the event — Vice President Mondale.

“We’re not used to this … This hasn’t happened in 40 years, since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation, and remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states,” the archbishop said. “I don’t wanna say there’s a direct connection there.”

Ms. Harris’s staff informed CNN Sunday that the vice president would not be in attendance at the Manhattan dinner, marking the first time in 40 years that a presidential candidate failed to appear. They did not provide an explanation for why she would not be available for the dinner, which is scheduled for October 17.

“I was disappointed. We were looking forward to giving the vice president an enthusiastic welcome,” Cardinal Dolan said. He added that the Al Smith Dinner is about “the high ideals, about how it’s good to get away from division and come together in unity.”

“We haven’t given up yet,” he added, noting that he hoped Ms. Harris would change course. He made the remarks during a press conference with reporters following an event at a children’s care center at Yonkers, New York.

Cardinal Dolan added that Governor Hochul and Senator Schumer have been “a help” in raising money for the dinner and trying to get Ms. Harris to attend.

“They both are working hard to see that they can convince her to come,” he said. “Senator Schumer said to me: ‘I don’t think she made the decision. I think her schedulers are saying she can’t make it.’ So, we’re not giving up. We hope she’s here.”

The dinner is held annually, and last year brought in $4.3 million for charitable causes. It is especially important during presidential election years, because both major party nominees come to deliver short speeches and light roasts of each other.