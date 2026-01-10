‘Doomsday Plane’ Landing at LAX Sparks Social Media Speculation as Hegseth Arrives for Tour

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, better known as the “Doomsday Plane,” has been spotted landing at a California airport, igniting a flurry of curiosity and concern across social media platforms.

The plane, a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200 designed to serve as an airborne command center during a nuclear war, was seen at Los Angeles International Airport this week. The plane “showed up at LAX during Thursday’s Airline Videos Live broadcast and will most likely be the highlight of 2026,” the platform’s X account wrote Thursday night.

This is not the first time the aircraft has drawn attention recently. It was spotted at Fort Worth, Texas, in September, and flew to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., in June as the president weighed military options regarding Iran. However, its arrival at Los Angeles remains a high-interest event for aviation watchers and the public alike.

While the sight of the flying fortress raised alarm due to its association with nuclear war, the Department of Defense confirmed the flight was for official business involving the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth.

According to the Pentagon, Mr. Hegseth was aboard the aircraft as part of his “Arsenal of Freedom” tour. The initiative aims to spotlight the U.S. defense industrial base and boost military recruiting efforts.

The secretary was accompanied by several Pentagon reporters, as well as right-wing internet personality Laura Loomer.

Ms. Loomer took to social media to document the trip, noting that Mr. Hegseth had visited the Los Angeles Military Entrance Processing Station. She reported that the secretary referred to enlistees as “real elites and one percenters” who have committed their lives to “God and Country.”

“Is it any wonder why U.S. military recruitment is soaring?” Ms. Loomer wrote.

The “Doomsday Plane” is a mobile command center capable of withstanding electromagnetic pulse attacks. First deployed in 1980, it features advanced satellite communications and can remain airborne for 12 hours without refueling, longer with mid-air refueling capabilities.

Despite the official nature of the visit, the visual of the “flying Pentagon” over a major city prompted immediate speculation online. The X account @ConcernedCitizen, which boasts more than 1 million followers, posted: “This is essentially a nuclear-proof, airborne command unit. … Probably not a good sign.”