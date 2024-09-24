Drinking Three Cups of Coffee a Day Keeps Heart Disease Away, Study Finds

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers have uncovered that your morning cup of coffee might offer more than just a caffeine boost — it could fend off a slew of heart conditions.

Conducted by the Endocrine Society, the study found that moderate coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases.

The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a health study tracking more than 500,000 British adults. The study zeroed in on 172,315 individuals for their caffeine intake analysis and 188,091 for their coffee and tea consumption analysis.

“Consuming three cups of coffee, or 200-300 mg caffeine, per day might help to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity in individuals without any cardiometabolic disease,” the lead author of the study, Chaofu Ke of Suzhou Medical College in China, said, according to Study Finds.

Cardiometabolic multimorbidity refers to having two or more cardiometabolic diseases — such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke — simultaneously. The researchers found that individuals with CM are four to seven times more likely to die from any cause compared to those without these conditions.

The study showed that moderate coffee drinkers (three cups per day) had a 48.1 percent lower risk of developing CM compared to those who consumed less than 100mg of caffeine per day. Similarly, individuals consuming 200-300 mg of caffeine per day from any source had a 40.7 percent reduced risk.

While previous studies have highlighted coffee’s potential benefits for individual health conditions, this research breaks new ground by examining its impact on multiple interconnected diseases. The findings suggest that moderate coffee consumption may play a crucial role in preventing the domino effect of developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases.

“The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit to healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of CM,” Dr. Ke said.