Early Voting May Be the Best Antidote to Election Anxiety

If you are looking to avoid the “existential stress” and dread associated with Tuesday’s presidential election, going to the polls for early voting may be the cure to your blues.

Nearly 70 percent of American adults said that the 2024 presidential election was a significant source of stress, according to a report from the American Psychological Association entitled, “Stress in America 2024: A Nation in Political Turmoil.” The study also found that more than 72 percent are worried about the potential of violence across the country after Election Day. More than 50 percent of those polled said they fear the end of democracy.

“It’s certainly very high,” Senior Director for the APA and psychologist Vaile Wright said to Newsweek. “It’s the majority of Americans saying that these national level events are causing them significant stress.”

Dr. Wright suggest getting over the dread by heading to the polls early if you can.

Vote early — because that actually gives you permission to not have to pay as much attention anymore. If you’ve already made your choice, there’s not much more you can do after that,” she said.

Dr. Wright adds the APA’s report also found that the current polarized political mood of the country has led to 41 percent of adults considering options like moving to another state or country and suggests after voting early to stay away from the news and social media to further an unburden.

“Then you can give yourself permission to take a break from the news a little bit,” she said. “It’s important to stay informed of course, but knowing every last-minute update isn’t going to impact the election.”

Turn off social media, connect with your friends and your family on issues other than the election. Do things that allow you to engage in healthy distractions.”