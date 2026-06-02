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Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol, Once More on the Factory Floor

A new exhibit at the Ki Smith Gallery shows that chronicling the 1960s ‘It Girl’ at the peak of her cultural influence is both an homage and a deceit.

‘Edie Sedgwick contact sheet,’ by Jerry Schatzberg, 1966.
‘Edie Sedgwick contact sheet,’ by Jerry Schatzberg, 1966. Ki Smith Gallery
SOPHIE HOWE

SOPHIE HOWE

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