This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A “losing battle” is the way the New York Times, in an editorial issued overnight, is describing Prime Minister Cameron’s opposition to the presidency of the European Commission going to Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg. On the surface the issue seems to be not of substance — both Messrs. Cameron and Juncker are center-right politicians in favor of European Union. Rather it’s that Mr. Juncker is being handed up by the European Parliament rather than by 28 heads of government who make up the European Council. By making an issue of this, the Times reckons, Mr. Cameron may help those who want Britain to exit the European Union altogether.

So the logic of the Times’ argument would go like this: Don’t complain about losing power to the European Parliament because you might regain the power you had when you were independent. That strikes us as junk political science. With every passing season it looks ever more clear that Britain has no business in the European Union in the first place. It was a great power, one of the great headwaters of liberty, the mother of parliaments. It is fighting now an undertow that will eventually lead to its destruction, its absorption into a European Union that doesn’t share its values.

Forgive us for repeating the point so often but this is an important moment not only for Britain but for America. The right move for Washington is to extend a hand to Britain, with which we’ve long had a special relationship, and assure our great partner in World War II and the Cold War that if it’s iberty it’s looking for, we’ll be there. We can see all sorts of trade blocs, alliances, diplomatic partnerships, not only between Britain and America but also among Canada, Australia, and other countries born of the same liberal philosophy. We don’t dislike Europe, but the fact that it’s headed in another direction is an opportunity for America.