Rescuing Susan B. Anthony

We must say we’re enjoying President Trump’s decision to mark the centenary of the 19th Amendment by overturning the conviction of Susan B. Anthony. The heroine of the suffrage movement had been tried in 1872 for illegal voting. The story is full of ironies, particularly at a time when both our parties are up in arms over the danger of election fraud. That’s the least of it, though. The left so detests the President that it even seems to have trouble cheering his acknowledgement of a feminist hero.

This was evident in the Times dispatch, which reported that “unlike other people the president has pardoned,” Susan Anthony “is not someone whose work Mr. Trump has spoken of during his campaign or presidency.” We took this as an attempt to suggest that Mr. Trump’s motives were purely political and of the moment. It turns out, though, Mr. Trump has previously spoken of Susan B. Anthony a number of times during his presidency, a fact turned up by the Web site Smartertimes.com.

Smartertimes is published by our colleague Ira Stoll. He quotes Mr. Trump as having said, during a weekly address on March 10, 2017: “We are a greater, stronger, and more just Nation today because of women like Clara Barton, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, and so many others.” Later that month, Mr. Trump described Anthony as having “dreamed of a much more equal and fair future, an America where women themselves, as she said, ‘helped to make laws and elect the lawmakers.’”

The following year, Mr. Trump issued on Susan B. Anthony Day a five-paragraph statement crediting Anthony for paving the way for the 19th Amendment, which granted suffrage to women. “Her tireless efforts to rally and advocate for women’s rights helped change the course of human history,” Mr. Trump kvelled. “Her work helped our Nation to realize the egalitarian principles enshrined in the seminal Declaration of Sentiments of the Seneca Falls Convention: that all men and women are created equal by God.”

Smartertimes’s vast reportorial resources — a fraction of Mr. Stoll’s own work day — managed to turn up another fact missed by the Times: that Mr. Trump had issued a presidential statement for Susan B. Anthony Day not only in 2019 but as recently as February of this year. Plus, Mr. Trump has also praised other historic women. They include Mary Walker, first woman to win the Medal of Honor; Harriet Tubman, famed conductor on the Underground Railroad; and Dr. Charlotte Lozier, an early woman physician.

Of this we wouldn’t want to make more than a campaign footnote. Then again, too, the Times suggests Anthony is an “increasingly divisive figure.” It says she has been “adopted” by “anti-abortion forces,” which phrase it links to the Web site of the pro-life organization known as SBA-List. It seems that in respect of Anthony’s views on abortion there festers a dispute. It has been marked in, among other places, a skit on Saturday Night Life, in which the suffragette is portrayed by Kate McKinnon.

Now that Mr. Trump has cleared Anthony, he may be her last defender. The lieutenant governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, the Times reports, issued a statement “on behalf of Susan B. Anthony’s legacy.” She avers that the suffragette “was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights.” So Ms. Hochul demands that Mr. Trump “rescind” the pardon of Anthony. Our guess is that’s unlikely. If Vice President Biden wins the election, though, maybe he’ll rescue Susan B. Anthony from the ignominy of innocence.