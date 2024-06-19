The New York Sun

Join
National

Efforts To Provide Rural Americans With High Speed Internet Bogged Down By ‘Liberal Wishlist’ of Social Justice Mandates

It may take another six years before President Biden’s $42.5 billion high-speed internet project is fully rolled out.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
The seal of the Federal Communications Commission. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

Americans living in rural areas of the country may have to wait until 2030 before receiving access to high-speed internet under President Biden’s $42.5 billion federal program due to “DEI requirements” and “climate change mandates,” according to Federal Communications Commisioner Brendan Carr.  

While the funding was signed into law nearly three years ago, under the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, little progress has been made in rolling out the initiative. And it’s expected to take a year before the first home or business receives any service. 

The delay is reportedly due to reasons completely unrelated to internet technology. Rather, it’s due to the arduous requirements for receiving funding. 

These include climate change mandates, union worker provisions, and requirements to prioritize the employment of “justice impacted” workers with criminal history, the Washington Times reports

Mr. Carr describes the requirements as “a liberal wish list that has nothing to do with connecting Americans,” he writes in a post on X. “Climate change mandates, tech biases, DEI requirements, favoring  government-run networks + more,” he adds. 

Mr. Carr blames Mr. Biden for the delay and accuses his administration of “layering a partisan political agenda” on the program.

“The Biden Admin’s failure to turn even a single shovel’s worth of dirt with this $42.45B is not just predictable, it was predicted,” Mr. Carr adds. “In 2022, Senators warned that Biden’s Byzantine process, excessive bureaucracy, & partisan policies would ‘delay connecting unserved… Americans.’”

Further, lawmakers allege that the office in charge of distributing the program’s funds — The Commerce Department — is trying to regulate consumer rates, even though internet providers and congressional Republicans claim that the law forbids such regulation. 

The program’s approval back in 2021 sparked excitement among communities in rural parts of America without access to high speed internet given that broadband service has become a necessity for transferring large amounts of data and doing practically anything online. Some of the areas targeted reportedly have no internet service at all. 

The project will likely only be started in 2025 or 2026, according to the timeline offered at a House budget meeting. The full rollout is thus expected to be completed by 2030, nine years after Mr. Biden signed the funding into law.

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

Ms. Zhukovsky is a freelance journalist. She studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use