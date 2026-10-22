Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
El-Sayed, the progressive doctor, is widely expected to underperform other Michigan Democrats and could possibly imperil his party’s hunt for a Senate majority.
A final critical debate Wednesday night between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers hit on several substantive policy issues — in between raw accusations of fealty to foreign entities.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A final critical debate Wednesday night between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers hit on several substantive policy issues — in between raw accusations of fealty to foreign entities.
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