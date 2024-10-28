Elise Stefanik Dreams of Turtle Bay

We greet with mixed emotions reports that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has her eye on the ambassadorship to the United Nations — if President Trump wins a second term. Her work spotlighting the spread of antisemitism on campus has been heroic, especially as the Biden administration has been inclined to sit on its hands. We’d vote for her in a heartbeat. Sending her to Turtle Bay, though, would be like the Yankees sending Juan Soto to the minor leagues.

There is no doubt Ms. Stefanik could, if anyone can, advance our cause in the UN. What would be the point? The United Nations’s hostility to America and Israel is so deeply woven into the warp and woof of the place that even Ms. Stefanik’s considerable abilities could prove ineffectual. It would make sense for Ms. Stefanik if her assignment was to be part of an effort of America to pull out of the United Nations altogether.

There is no doubt that Ms. Stefanik has her head around the scale of the problem. Just this month, she declared that “American taxpayers have no interest in continuing to fund an organization that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have allowed to rot with antisemitism.” She insists that Washington “unequivocally support” Israel’s “right to defend itself against both brutal terrorists and biased international organizations.”

Ms. Stefanik once told the Sun that she predicted an “earthquake” in higher education after her grilling of the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania on antisemitism, but it would take quite a quake to set the United Nations back on course and more so to leave it. It’s a constant battle with, given a Russian and Communist Chinese veto, no chance of victory, and it’s hard to see why Ms. Stefanik would want it.

Take the issue of immunity in respect of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, whose premises and personnel have been implicated in the atrocities of October 7. The head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, was found toting an Unrwa identification when he was killed in an Israeli attack at Rafah. Last week, the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Abu Itiwi, a terrorist commander who murdered Israelis at a bomb shelter last October. He was an Unrwa employee.

The United Nations, though, asserts that Unrwa is immune. President Biden’s Department of Justice concurs, claiming that its hands are bound because of the treaties that America has signed with the world body. The Constitution ordains that all ratified treaties are part of the “Supreme Law of the Land.” That could leave victims of October 7 with no recourse in American courts — a human cost to the abrogation of our country’s sovereignty.

The Knesset on Monday voted to ban Unrwa from operating in its territory, which could augur further discord between the UN and the Jewish state. All the more reason for Congress, to, as we have written, “declare independence — from the UN.” If there ever were such a vote in Congress, we would want Ms. Stefanik there to cast her ballot. A lawmaker gets a vote, while a diplomat does not. Plus, a departure from Ms. Stefanik could render her seat vulnerable.

The report from Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman is that “Stefanik world has been pressing to be U.S. ambassador to the UN in a Trump administration. It’s well known in the House Republican leadership and in Trump world.” We get that the House’s fourth-ranking Republican is restless. She was even considered as a possible vice presidential pick. The better course, would be not for Ms. Stefanik to join the UN, but for America to leave it.