Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s film is a riveting study of the incarcerated Theranos founder, aided by Amanda Seyfried and Billy Evans.
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Change your plans, cancel a dinner, do whatever it takes, but please, please see Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s “You Can See Everything” — immediately. Because leaks and spoilers will soon be slipping out and you really need to sit through this fascinating 174-minute, brain-teasing psychodrama in a state of virgin purity. Catch it as soon as humanly possible.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Change your plans, cancel a dinner, do whatever it takes, but please, please see Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s “You Can See Everything” — immediately. Because leaks and spoilers will soon be slipping out and you really need to sit through this fascinating 174-minute, brain-teasing psychodrama in a state of virgin purity. Catch it as soon as humanly possible.
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