Elon Musk Conquers Diablo 4: Tech Titan’s Gaming Prowess Rivals Business Acumen

In addition to helping President Trump’s transition back to the White House, developing a new federal agency, and running a suite of billion-dollar companies, Elon Musk has found time to become one of the top-ranked players in a popular video game.

Mr. Musk posted a video on X of his gameplay for “Diablo 4,” in which he beat the 150th Level in under two minutes. The tier, which is at the end of the game, is considered to be the standard on which gameplay is judged and ranked. The world’s richest man completed the game level in one minute and 52 seconds — seven seconds less than the top-ranked player on helltides, a global leaderboard.

“So many life lessons to be learned from speedrunning video games on max difficulty. Teaches you to see the matrix, rather than simply exist in the matrix,” Mr. Musk writes in his post of the gameplay. “Diablo Tier 150 finished in under 2 mins.”

The game is part of a long-time series set in a fantasy world in which players navigate an open world map to battle hordes of monsters, explore dungeons, and collect loot.

Mr. Musk is currently ranked 44th but could now be considered for the top spot with his achievement, which he accomplished due to a coding build in the game that allows players to inflict “quadrillions of damage” to attackers, according to gaming website Dexerto.

Blizzard Entertainment, the developer of “Diablo 4” does not plan to remove the build until a new season, or edition, of the game is released.

The tech CEO received a heap of praise on social media, leading him to respond.

“I think Blizzard should give me a salesperson of the month award,” he quipped in a post on X, referring to the game developer.