Elon Musk Quietly Setting Up Massive Compound in Texas for Brood of Children, Their Mothers

Elon Musk is quietly buying up property near his home at Austin, Texas to build a compound for him and his 11 children, with a cost estimated to be near $40 million.

The world’s richest man has been reported to have purchased two mansions near the Mount Bonnell Neighborhood on Lake Austin, located about a 10-minute walk from a third mansion in which he stays when in town, according to the New York Times.

Numerous people familiar with Mr. Musk’s plans say he envisions his children living on the adjoining properties with at least two of three mothers in the hopes that his brood of 11 can be a part of each other’s lives and that he could see each of them on a regular basis.

Among the properties Mr. Musk has purchased includes an expansive 14,400-square-foot Tuscan-style villa and a six-bedroom home directly behind it. The Times reports that he was so dead set on purchasing these particular homes that he offered to pay 70 percent over the going market rate for both. He also made the sellers sign nondisclosure agreements before submitting his offer to keep the transaction discreet.

Neuralink executive, Shivon Zillis, who is the mother of three of Elon’s children has already moved into the compound while his first wife, Justine Musk, who gave birth to five of his children has not moved in.

The pop singer Grimes, who had three children with Mr. Musk, is not living at the compound either, and is currently embroiled in a custody dispute with Mr. Musk.

Last summer, the two were living together at a 6,900-square-foot home at Austin and the Tesla founder had wanted to purchase the property next door to originally create a compound there. The Canadian musician, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, moved out of the home shortly after giving birth to their third child because she was upset that he had sired more children with Ms. Zillis, according to the Times, adding that she was unaware that he was the father to Zillis’s twins.

Musk has often spoken publicly about the need for more people to procreate in an effort to stem declining populations, going so far as to offer his sperm to friends and acquaintances for in-vitro fertilization. He even made the offer to Nicole Shanahan, the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and former running mate of Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

She has denied previous reports that she had an affair with Mr. Musk and she also turned down his offer, according to the Times.