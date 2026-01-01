The New York Sun

Join
National

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Claims It Will Bring Brain Chips to the Masses in 2026

‘This is a big deal,’ he announces on X.

Via Neuralink
Neuralink claims it will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices in 2026. Via Neuralink
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Elon Musk is going full throttle on plans to release brain-computer interface chips in the new year, announcing on Wednesday that his company Neurolink will begin “high-volume production” in 2026.

“Neuralink will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices and move to a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026,” he wrote in a post on X, adding that the device threads will go through the outermost membrane that protects the brain without the need to remove it. 

“This is a big deal,” he added.

The coin-sized chip, known as “The Link,” is implanted under the skull and employs 64 ultra-thin threads containing 1,024 electrodes to read brain activity and connect those signals with a computer.

The implant is designed to improve the debilitating conditions associated with spinal cord injuries.

Neuralink’s application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for human trials was originally rejected in 2022, but after they addressed safety concerns, they began testing in 2024. The first patient to receive the interface showed improvement and used it to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and move a cursor across a laptop screen.

Neuralink announced in September that a dozen people with severe paralysis had received the implant and were able to use their thoughts to operate both digital and physical tools.

In July, he had announced on X that the ultimate aim is to reduce the risks posed by artificial intelligence and foster “a closer symbiosis between human intelligence and digital intelligence.”

Mr. Musk mentioned that the objective is “to give people superpowers,” as he detailed changes to address the previous problem of electrode threads retracting from brain tissue in future surgeries by placing them more accurately on the brain’s folds.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2026 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use