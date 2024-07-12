Elon Musk’s Neuralink Preps For Second Human Trial, Aims For ‘Superpower’ Capabilities

The chip is implanted under the skull and employs 64 ultra-thin threads containing 1,024 electrodes to read brain activity

Neuralink is set to move forward next week with its second human implantation, founder Elon Musk says.

Appearing on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Musk shared that the company hopes to have a “high single digits” number of patients equipped with the device by year’s end. Alongside Neuralink executives, he discussed the brain chip’s potential to address conditions like paralysis and memory loss.

The group also outlined improvements for upcoming surgeries to avoid issues encountered during the initial implantation on Arizona man Noland Arbaugh. Threads on the chip became loose from his brain, affecting performance.

The coin-sized chip, known as “The Link,” is implanted under the skull and employs 64 ultra-thin threads containing 1,024 electrodes to read brain activity and connect those signals with a computer, which allowed Mr. Noland to control a PC with only his thoughts.

In his appearance on X, Mr. Musk highlighted the ultimate aim of reducing the risks posed by artificial intelligence by fostering “a closer symbiosis between human intelligence and digital intelligence.”

Mr. Musk mentioned that the objective is “to give people superpowers,” as he detailed changes to address the problem of electrode threads retracting from brain tissue in future surgeries. To resolve this issue, Neuralink plans to eliminate an air pocket that may have caused the threads to retract during the first surgery and will focus on placing the threads more accurately on the brain’s folds.

Back in January, Neuralink successfully implanted the device into Mr. Noland, who was paralyzed from the shoulders down due to a diving accident. Post-implantation, he was able to play chess, video games, and control a computer screen using only his brain.