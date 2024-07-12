The New York Sun

Join
National

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Preps For Second Human Trial, Aims For ‘Superpower’ Capabilities

The chip is implanted under the skull and employs 64 ultra-thin threads containing 1,024 electrodes to read brain activity

Patrick Pleul/pool via AP, file
Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/pool via AP, file
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Neuralink is set to move forward next week with its second human implantation, founder Elon Musk says.

Appearing on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Musk shared that the company hopes to have a “high single digits” number of patients equipped with the device by year’s end. Alongside Neuralink executives, he discussed the brain chip’s potential to address conditions like paralysis and memory loss.

The group also outlined improvements for upcoming surgeries to avoid issues encountered during the initial implantation on Arizona man Noland Arbaugh. Threads on the chip became loose from his brain, affecting performance.

The coin-sized chip, known as “The Link,” is implanted under the skull and employs 64 ultra-thin threads containing 1,024 electrodes to read brain activity and connect those signals with a computer, which allowed Mr. Noland to control a PC with only his thoughts.

In his appearance on X, Mr. Musk highlighted the ultimate aim of reducing the risks posed by artificial intelligence by fostering “a closer symbiosis between human intelligence and digital intelligence.”

Mr. Musk mentioned that the objective is “to give people superpowers,” as he detailed changes to address the problem of electrode threads retracting from brain tissue in future surgeries. To resolve this issue, Neuralink plans to eliminate an air pocket that may have caused the threads to retract during the first surgery and will focus on placing the threads more accurately on the brain’s folds.

Back in January, Neuralink successfully implanted the device into Mr. Noland, who was paralyzed from the shoulders down due to a diving accident. Post-implantation, he was able to play chess, video games, and control a computer screen using only his brain.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use