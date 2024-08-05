Employees of Crooked Media, Home of the Popular ‘Pod Save America’ Podcast, Go on Strike Against Liberal Bosses

‘We care deeply about our work at Crooked and the larger progressive mission. It is because of those values that we are steadfast in demanding our fair share with a contract that reflects an equitable workplace,’ employees say.

Employees at Crooked Media — home of the über popular podcast “Pod Save America” — are going on strike after their bosses allegedly engaged in “anti-union” negotiating tactics. One founder has been criticized for engaging in a romantic relationship with an employee who was given multiple promotions in a matter of months, while another recently purchased a $10 million California home.

The group has been organizing with the Writers’ Guild of America East for more than a year as contract negotiations unfold. In a statement released Monday, WGA East announced that more than 95 percent of the 61-member union voted to go on strike.

“We, the undersigned members of the Crooked Media Workers Union, stand united in our pursuit of a collective bargaining agreement that adequately reflects the current economic landscape, the rapidly-evolving nature of the media and news industry, and the critical concerns of our members,” the union members said in a statement.

They are asking for “fair and competitive salary minimums, annual cost-of-living adjustments, and safeguards against layoffs, along with a range of benefits and company policies that truly embody Crooked Media’s progressive values.” The employees said they “will not accept any collective bargaining agreement without these guarantees.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Crooked Media tells the Sun that the company and the union are in the “homestretch” of their negotiations. “If our unit wants to walk out for a day between those bargaining sessions, that’s their right. But we don’t think walking out in the middle of negotiations makes a lot of sense and are eager to get back to the table so we can reach a deal this coming Wednesday and Thursday,” the spokeswoman said.

The company was founded by two former speechwriters for President Obama, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, and a former spokesman for Mr. Obama’s national security council, Tommy Vietor. Their flagship show, “Pod Save America,” has more than 1.5 million listeners per episode.

Crooked Media has launched a number of other podcasts in recent years, including shows focused on foreign affairs and national security, elections, stand-up comedy, and pop culture.

The union has asked that the management of the company come to an agreement before the end of day on Thursday. “We care deeply about our work at Crooked and the larger progressive mission. It is because of those values that we are steadfast in demanding our fair share with a contract that reflects an equitable workplace,” union members write. “Jon, Jon, and Tommy have consistently reminded us that organizing is essential to successful politics. If the founders believe that this is the case, we ask them to show that by coming to the bargaining table in these final days.”

WGA East has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board for “unilaterally changing” the structure of a union recognition deal.

The strike has been instigated, in part, because of the glitzy lifestyles of some of the founders and management, according to Bloomberg. Mr. Lovett, who was previously engaged to journalist Ronan Farrow, has been dating a colleague who rapidly rose through the ranks and now reports directly to the chief executive, according to the outlet. Another frustration is reportedly Mr. Favreau’s decision to buy a $10 million California home amid America’s cost of living challenges.