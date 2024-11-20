Encouraged By Election Result, Real-Life ‘Swiftie for Trump’ Vows To Continue Pro-Conservative Movement

The 19-year-old “Swiftie for Trump,” Jenna Piwowarczyk, who proved to the world that proud Trump supporters do, in fact, have a place among Taylor Swift’s largely liberal fanbase, is celebrating the GOP candidate’s victory by planning what’s next for her pro-Swift, pro-Trump movement.

“Maybe we’d call it ‘Swifties for Conservative values’ or something like that,” Ms. Piwowarczyk tells The New York Sun, vowing to continue her movement’s political advocacy. “There are constantly new elections coming up, new issues at hand, and I think that we can work on getting young women involved in local politics and staying educated on what’s going on in the political world.”

The sophomore at Concordia University in Wisconsin was thrust into the spotlight this summer when the 45th president posted a photo on Truth Social of her wearing a homemade “Swifties for Trump” T-shirt. In the same post, Trump also shared several images of other women wearing similar pro-Trump, pro-Swift swag, though it became clear that the image of Piwowarczyk was the only real one of the bunch — the rest were artificially generated.

“A lot of Swifties that I know were put off by Kamala Harris’s message of ‘you should vote for me because I’m a woman,’” Jenna Piwowarczyk tells The New York Sun. Courtesy of Jenna Piwowarczyk

The whole debacle sent Ms. Swift’s left-leaning supporters into a tailspin, with the founder of the pro-Harris advocacy group, “Swifties for Kamala,” claiming that her movement didn’t need artificial intelligence to show genuine support.

At the same time, the incident shed light on a very real “Swiftie for Trump” who, along with other members of her movement, showed that Taylor Swift fans didn’t need to vote for the candidate endorsed by the favorite pop star. Ms. Piwowarczyk, in an earlier interview with the Sun, expressed that Ms. Swift’s political affiliation has no bearing on the legitimacy of pro-Trump, pro-Swift movement, which she stressed “is about Swifties. This is a movement for the fans.” A few months after the interview, Ms. Swift officially endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket.

Evidently, not all Swifties were as impressed by Ms. Harris’s platform as their favorite Grammy-winning artist. “A lot of Swifties that I know were put off by Kamala Harris’s message of ‘you should vote for me because I’m a woman,’” Ms. Piwowarczyk tells the Sun. Rather, she says that they were more compelled by Trump’s handling of top voter issues, like “the border and the economy.”

Ms. Piwowarczyk says she was similarly deterred by the Harris campaign’s use of celebrity endorsement to, in her words, “pretty much buy the votes” of their fans. The Harris-Walz team, particularly in the final stretch of the campaign, recruited dozens of big-name stars like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Jon Bon Jovi, Usher, Katy Perry, and Cardi B and harnessed their star-power to convince voters to turn out for the Democratic candidate.

The tactic made Ms. Harris’s campaign one of the most star-studded in American history. It also, however, appeared to fall flat. “People are a lot smarter than that,” Ms. Piwowarczyk tells the Sun. Not to mention that these celebrities “have no real perception of what it’s like to have to go grocery shopping or fill your car with gas.”

Although Trump’s success in capturing the support of young male voters was a major talking point of the election, the president-elect also made significant inroads with young women, who comprise the bulk of Ms. Swift’s fanbase. According to exit polling from NBC News, President Biden’s 35-point lead over Trump in 2020 among young women shrunk to a 24-point advantage for Ms. Harris in 2024.

Ms. Piwowarczyk doesn’t find it surprising that young women rallied behind Trump’s policies, particularly given his approach to building “a safer America.” The demographic, she says, is “one that we need to be protecting the most in America right now,” adding that, “women are being brutalized in crime ridden cities.”

Though Ms. Piwowarczyk found that Trump’s advances among young women became more obvious after the election. “Once Trump won, this whole demographic of Trump supporters who stayed really quiet about it — maybe because they didn’t want to offend anyone or they were a little bit embarrassed — felt vindicated enough to speak out about it,” she says. “Around three days after the election I saw so many young women posting about voting for Trump.”

She hopes to keep the momentum going, and use her platform to help encourage women to stay engaged in politics. “Even though Swifties for Trump might be over, we’re still going to talk about conservative values and make sure that women are getting politically educated.”