‘Epic Rager’ Set To Celebrate North Carolina Fraternity Brothers Who Defended American Flag During Anti-Israel Protests

Pints for Patriots to use half-a-million in GoFundMe donations for a massive party on Labor Day at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Students at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill can expect an “epic rager” called Flagstock 2024 this Labor Day thanks to a GoFundMe page which raised $515,517 for fraternity brothers who defended the American flag against anti-Israel protesters.

When the protesters replaced the American flag with a Palestinian one on April 30, several fraternity brothers, including members of Alpha Epsilon Pi and Pi Kappa Phi, prevented the American one from touching the ground. The image that circulated on social media in the subsequent days was among the more iconic of the spring’s campus protests against Israel.

WATCH: UNC fraternity brothers who protected American flag from

pro-Hamas mob lead crowd in National Anthem after U.S. flag is raised to its rightful place. pic.twitter.com/OBRitf8qK8 — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) May 1, 2024

In a show of support for the brothers, John Noonan, a defense consultant, and Susan Ralston, a business consultant, created a GoFundMe page to throw them “the party they deserve, a party worthy of the boat-shoed Broletariat who did their country proud.”

The page starts off by saying, “Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators,” and continues, “armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde.”

The fundraiser took off almost immediately, and the target amount was repeatedly raised after originally setting a modest fundraising goal of a few thousand dollars.

After collecting over $500,000, the creators of the fundraiser formed a non-profit called Pints for Patriots. The group will “plan and execute the event, liaise with UNC Chapel Hill officials, handle security, and handle logistics.”

The rager will be free-of-charge to all partygoers, but the guestlist will be invite-only. Other security measures include an undisclosed location, which will be announced closer to the day of the event, according to Mr. Noonan.

Pints for Patriots will consult with different fraternities regarding specifics of the rager and will donate leftover funds to charities in their name, according to Mr. Noonan. The non-profit has also partnered with country music artist John Rich, who offered to perform without pay at the party.

In his latest update, John Noonan writes, “Sign up for updates at Flagstock.live. May God Bless America!”