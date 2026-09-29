Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
An Instagram video shows the special counsel watching Maryland play Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes on the date he’s accused of visiting Fani Willis’s hometown.
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A confrontation between Senator Eric Schmitt and Special Counsel Jack Smith devolved into acrimony and absurdity on Tuesday when the Republican lawmaker accused the former prosecutor of attending an Atlanta Hawks game in the hometown of maligned prosecutor, Fani Willis, when in actuality Mr. Smith was watching Caitlin Clark — now a superstar in the WNBA — while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A confrontation between Senator Eric Schmitt and Special Counsel Jack Smith devolved into acrimony and absurdity on Tuesday when the Republican lawmaker accused the former prosecutor of attending an Atlanta Hawks game in the hometown of maligned prosecutor, Fani Willis, when in actuality Mr. Smith was watching Caitlin Clark — now a superstar in the WNBA — while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
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