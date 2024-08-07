The 45th president’s son expresses his less-than-favorable views of the royal couple during an interview with GB Media.

Eric Trump is not a fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The second son of President Trump expressed his prickly feelings for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with GB News over the weekend while he was visiting his father’s golf course in Scotland. Mr. Trump said that he would “happily” have Meghan and Harry sent “back from America.”

“We might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own,” he added, further describing the couple as “spoiled apples” of the “orchard.”

“You know, that’s a very sacred institution,” he said of the British monarchy. “And you can happily have those two back.”

With his father the Republican nominee for president, Mr. Trump suggested that, should his father return to power, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could potentially be sent packing. Prince Harry is not a U.S. citizen and his eligibility to be in the country is being challenged by the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office during the second day of the President’s State Visit on June 4, 2019 in London, England. David Rose – WPA Pool /Getty Images

“We’ll happily send them back from America,” Eric Trump continued. “You can have them back over here, but I’m not sure you guys want them any more than we might not want them anymore.”

The controversial royal couple has lived full-time in California since 2020. They currently reside in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. From their California bolthole, they have lobbed regular attacks at their royal relatives back in the United Kingdom.

Eric Trump’s less-than-favorable view of the couple comes in contrast to his praise of the greater royal family and the British monarchy, an institution which he described as “beautiful” and “something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans.”

During the interview, Mr. Trump also pitched his support for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022, saying that he and his father “had so much respect” for the long-reigning monarch.

(L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mr. Trump also referenced his late mother’s “great relationship” with Princess Diana.

Mr. Trump’s praise of the royal family is not surprising. The Trump family has long been outspoken in its support of the British monarchy. After Queen Elizabeth II passed, the former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to commend her “historic and remarkable reign.”

But the 45th president has not been shy in voicing his critical opinion of Ms. Markle. Two years ago, he publicly said that he is “not a fan of Meghan” who “wasn’t right from the beginning.” He has also described Prince Harry as being “whipped” by his wife and “led around by his nose.” Donald Trump has expressed disapproval for how Ms. Markle treated Queen Elizabeth and said of Ms. Markle that “she was nasty to me.”

While the royal couple has yet to involve themselves in American politics, there is some speculation that Ms. Markle may shift course this election cycle and endorse the Democratic nominee, Vice President Harris. While she has not commented on Ms. Harris’s bid for presidency, back in 2020, Ms. Markle expressed excitement over the “representation” that Ms. Harris brings to American politics.