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The New York Sun
Foreign

EU Leaders Bristle at Trump’s Latest Tariff Threat, Calling for Strong Response

The American president, citing delays in European implementation of its July 2025 commitments at Turnberry, announced the tariff on EU cars and trucks will rise to 25 percent next week.

An assembly worker performs final checks on electric cars at a Volkswagen factory at Emden, Germany, on February 24, 2026.
An assembly worker performs final checks on electric cars at a Volkswagen factory at Emden, Germany, on February 24, 2026. Focke Strangmann/Getty Images
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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