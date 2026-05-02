EU Leaders Bristle at Trump’s Latest Tariff Threat, Calling for Strong Response

Trump To Meet an Emboldened Xi Jinping
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The American president, citing delays in European implementation of its July 2025 commitments at Turnberry, announced the tariff on EU cars and trucks will rise to 25 percent next week.
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