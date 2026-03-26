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The New York Sun
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EU Poised To Reverse Course on Migration

The European Union’s parliament, amid rising pressure to tighten borders, moves forward with plans to set up so-called return hubs for illegal immigrants.

A scene from the Italian film 'lo Capitano,' depicting the journey of migrants to Italy from Senegal.
A scene from the Italian film 'lo Capitano,' depicting the journey of migrants to Italy from Senegal. Greta De Lazzaris/Archimede via AP
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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