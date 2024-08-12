European Commission Warns Musk About Spreading Misinformation Ahead of Interview With Trump

The European Commission has issued a letter to the owner of X, Elon Musk, reminding him of his “obligation” to prevent “the amplification of harmful content” on his social media platform, just hours before the billionaire businessman is set to stream a discussion with President Trump.

“I am writing to you in the context of recent events in the United Kingdom and in relation to the planned broadcast on your platform X of a live conversation between a US presidential candidate and yourself, which will also be accessible to users in the EU,” the European commissioner, Thierry Breton, writes Monday.

Of X’s reported 300 million users, one-third are based in Europe.

The commissioner also noted that Mr. Musk has a responsibility to ensure his social media platform complies with the “due diligence obligations” as according to the Digital Services Act, a standard upheld by the European Union for spreading information online.

This means, Mr. Breton writes, ensuring the protection of “freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism” and, “on the other hand,” he continues, “that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events.”

He further warns that “any negative effect of illegal content” would prompt the European Union to retaliate by using “our full toolbox, including by adopting interim measures, should it be warranted to protect EU citizens from harm.”

The chief executive of X, Linda Yaccarino, railed against the letter, describing it as “an unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the US.” It also, she adds, “patronizes European citizens, suggesting they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions.”

An American political commentator, Benny Johnson, shared the letter on X, asking, “Why is the EU interfering in U.S. elections?”

The founder, Stephen Miller, of a conservative public interest organization, America First Legal, leveled a similar accusation, writing in a post on X: “Foreign election interference. And yet Biden-Harris let it happen.”

“Go to hell,” Senator Lee of Utah wrote, sharing Mr. Breton’s public letter.

The statement comes mere hours before Mr. Musk is slated to speak with the 45th president, what is being called an “unscripted” and “no limits” conversation that will be streamed on X on Monday night.

In classic Musk fashion, the X owner responded to the letter with an expletive-filled meme from an action comedy film, “Tropic Thunder,” mocking Mr. Breton’s warning with the caption: “To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this ‘Tropic Thunder’ meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible!”

The communications director for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, responded to the letter by telling the European Union to “mind their own business instead of trying to meddle in the U.S. Presidential election.”



“Let us be very clear,” he continued, “the European Union is an enemy of free speech and has no authority of any kind to dictate how we campaign.”