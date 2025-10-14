Eurovision Cancels Vote on Kicking Israel Out of 2026 Contest Following Gaza Ceasefire

Israel’s eligibility will instead be addressed in an ‘open and in-person discussion’ during Eurovision’s December meeting.

Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest will no longer hold an online vote in November to determine Israel’s participation in the 2025 competition, the European Broadcasting Union has announced.

The public media service said Israel’s eligibility will instead be addressed in an “open and in-person discussion” during its regular December meeting, adding that the decision comes after “recent developments in the Middle East.”

The broadcaster did not clarify whether a vote would still take place, but the postponement may indicate that the song contest’s organizers have stepped back from its earlier stance on Israel’s participation.

Israel’s prospects of competing in the music competition were thrown into doubt in September when Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Iceland threatened to abandon the competition — taking with them substantial participation fees — if Israel is allowed to participate.

Shortly after, Eurovision’s organizers announced that the “unprecedented diversity of views” on Israel’s involvement made it impossible “to reach a consensual position” on the issue. Since Eurovision had “never faced a divisive situation like this before,” the broadcaster concluded the question “merited a broader democratic basis for a decision” where “all members” could be “given a voice.”

The European Broadcasting Union’s decision to cancel the November vote was welcomed by Austrian national broadcaster ORF, which will host the 2026 Eurovision competition. Austria has sought to persuade Israel’s opponents to drop the boycott and has expressed support for Israel’s inclusion in the contest.