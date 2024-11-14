Eva Longoria, Top Surrogate for Harris, Moves Her Family Out of ‘Dystopian’ America After Trump’s Election Victory

‘Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s— on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.’

A top Latina surrogate for Vice President Harris and the Democrats and actress, Eva Longoria, and her family are fleeing America after President Trump’s election victory.

In an interview with the French fashion magazine Marie Claire, the “Desperate Housewives” star said America “is a scary place.” She spoke about how Trump’s 2016 election left her “untethered to the core of what I believe.” After his election to another term on November 5, she said she was not quite as surprised with the outcome but was still unsettled.

“The shocking part is not that he won,” she told the magazine. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

Ms. Longoria supported President Biden and campaigned for Ms. Harris ahead of the election. After Trump’s sweeping victory, her outlook for America seems bleak, telling Marie Claire, “I would like to think our fight continues.” However, she says, “If [Trump] keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”

She says it is not simply Trump’s election that is driving her and the family out of America, “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge.”

“Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s— on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she adds.

She acknowledges she is “privileged” to be able to move her family and split their time between Spain and Mexico.

“I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them,” Ms. Longoria told the magazine.

After the election, several Hollywood stars and other left-wing figures indicated they would leave America over Trump’s victory.