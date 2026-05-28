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The New York Sun
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Ex-Border Patrol Commander Bovino Offers To ‘Handle’ Protests Outside Newark ICE Facility

He is taking potshots at DHS leadership over clashes outside Delaney Hall, suggesting the agency was putting federal agents’ lives at risk during days of unrest.

Former Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino points to a departures board showing the next flight to Newark in a post on May 28, 2026.
Former Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino points to a departures board showing the next flight to Newark in a post on May 28, 2026. Gregory Bovino via X
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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