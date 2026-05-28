Ex-Border Patrol Commander Bovino Offers To ‘Handle’ Protests Outside Newark ICE Facility

‘End of the Great China Gold Rush’
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
He is taking potshots at DHS leadership over clashes outside Delaney Hall, suggesting the agency was putting federal agents’ lives at risk during days of unrest.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
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