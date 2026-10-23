Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Executives, board members, employees, and company PAC all dial back to Trump opponents as billionaire gives record Republican donations.
Published:
Updated:
Tesla and SpaceXAI employees are giving significantly less money to Democratic campaigns this year compared to what they donated in 2024 — even as polls show voters are poised to give the party wins in congressional elections across the country.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Tesla and SpaceXAI employees are giving significantly less money to Democratic campaigns this year compared to what they donated in 2024 — even as polls show voters are poised to give the party wins in congressional elections across the country.
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