Exit Polls Suggest a Shift to the Right as Voting in EU Elections Nears an End

The right-wing, which focused its campaign on migration and crime, is expected to lead the results in the EU’s second and third most populous nations.

The first major estimates coming out of the European Union parliamentary elections Sunday suggest that right-wing parties will rise in the legislature while the center might hold up better than expected, leaving the Greens to take the hardest hit.

In Germany, a traditional bulwark for environmentalists, the Greens were predicted to fall from 20 percent to 12 percent, with more losses expected in France and several other EU nations. Their defeat could well have an impact on the EU’s overall climate change policies that still stand out as the most aggressive across the globe.

The center-right Christian Democratic bloc of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which already weakened its green credentials ahead of the polls, dominated in the EU’s most populous nation with almost 30 percent, beating the Social Democratic party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which fell to 14 percent, even behind the right-wing Alternative for Germany.

Projections from the German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF indicated that the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, rose to 16.5 percent from 11 percent in 2019. The combined result for the three parties in the German governing coalition barely topped 30 percent.

“What you have already set as a trend is all the better — strongest force, stable, in difficult times and by a distance,” Ms. von der Leyen told her German supporters by video link from Brussels.

However, the right-wing, which focused its campaign on migration and crime, was still expected to lead the results in the EU’s second and third most populous nations, with the party of Marine Le Pen dominating in France and Premier Giorgia Meloni tipped to consolidate her power in Italy.

Voting will continue in Italy until late in the evening and many of the 27 member states have not yet released any projections. Nonetheless, exit polls and projections confirmed earlier predictions: the EU’s massive exercise in democracy is expected to shift the bloc to the right and redirect its future.

The war in Ukraine, migration, and the impact of climate policy on farmers weighed on voters’ minds as they cast ballots to elect 720 members of the European Parliament for the next five-year term.

Sunday’s voting marathon winds up a four-day election cycle that began in the Netherlands on Thursday.

An unofficial exit poll there suggested that Mr. Wilders’ anti-migrant right-wing party would make important gains in the Netherlands, even though a coalition of pro-European parties has probably pushed it into second place.

Since the last EU election in 2019, populist or far-right parties now lead governments in three nations — Hungary, Slovakia and Italy — and are part of ruling coalitions in others including Sweden, Finland and, soon, the Netherlands. Polls give the populists an advantage in France, Belgium, Austria and Italy.