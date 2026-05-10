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The New York Sun
Foreign

Experimental Chewing Gum May Help Restore Smell and Taste After Covid, Researchers Say

The gum recalls one featured in the movie ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ which tasted like a three-course meal, including blueberry pie for dessert.

TasteTech researchers, seen here, participated in a University of Nottingham study into a chewing gum that can help restore the senses of taste and smell.
TasteTech researchers, seen here, participated in a University of Nottingham study into a chewing gum that can help restore the senses of taste and smell. Via X
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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