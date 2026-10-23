Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Scott Colom, a district attorney, is running against the GOP senator who denied him a seat on the federal bench during the Biden administration.
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One of the reddest states, Mississippi, in the nation is seeing an influx of campaign cash now that this year’s Senate race has become surprisingly competitive. Republicans are so nervous about a potential upset that President Trump himself is set to travel to the state for a rally next week.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
One of the reddest states, Mississippi, in the nation is seeing an influx of campaign cash now that this year’s Senate race has become surprisingly competitive. Republicans are so nervous about a potential upset that President Trump himself is set to travel to the state for a rally next week.
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