New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
All 51 members of New York City Council convened to grill whistleblowers and artificial intelligence executives about measures to protect the city, including a potential kill switch and liability for the companies developing the agents.
New York City is becoming the “tech and AI capital of the world,” Council Speaker Julie Menin told reporters Monday ahead of a landmark hearing Monday for which the city compelled testimony from executives at the nation’s top artificial intelligence companies, as well as the whistleblowers warning they may soon destroy the world.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
New York City is becoming the “tech and AI capital of the world,” Council Speaker Julie Menin told reporters Monday ahead of a landmark hearing Monday for which the city compelled testimony from executives at the nation’s top artificial intelligence companies, as well as the whistleblowers warning they may soon destroy the world.
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