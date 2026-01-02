Facing Military Pressure Campaign, Maduro Says He Is Open to Talks With Trump

The Venezuelan strongman says he wants to discuss combatting drug trafficking and opening the oil industry.

President Nicolás Maduro is extending an olive branch to President Trump as he faces an intensifying pressure campaign to abandon leadership of Venezuela.

In a taped interview that aired Thursday on state TV, Mr. Maduro said he is open to talks with the Trump administration over combatting drug trafficking and opening Venezuelan oil to American companies.

“If they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we’re ready,” Mr. Maduro said in an interview with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet in an English translation on the teleSUR’s website. “If they want oil from Venezuela, Venezuela is ready for U.S. investment, like with Chevron, whenever, wherever, and however they want.”

Mr. Maduro said he has spoken to Mr. Trump once. He described the November call as respectful and cordial. “And I think that conversation was even pleasant. But the subsequent developments haven’t been pleasant,” Mr. Maduro said.

Venezuela has the world’s largest known oil reserves but faces harsh sanctions by America. Mr. Trump recently announced a “total and complete blockade” of oil tankers coming from Venezuela as he builds pressure on Mr. Maduro’s regime.

The Trump administration has also added several individuals and firms in recent days to a list of those facing sanctions.

Mr. Maduro calls the Trump administration’s actions illegal. “What is the goal of the current United States government? They’ve already said it. They’ve already said it. Right? To seize all of Venezuela’s oil. They’ve already said it. The gold. The rare earth elements. The riches of Venezuela,” Mr. Maduro said.

The United States military has been building up forces in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific for several months, sinking at least 30 boats suspected of drug trafficking. The United States Southern Command has posted several videos on X this week showing lethal kinetic strikes on small boats accused of narco-trafficking from Venezuela. The latest strike killed five people on New Year’s Eve.

The American military has also seized two oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude oil. It has been tracking a third ship for two weeks. That ship refused to be boarded and raced away from Venezuela. It has since claimed to fly under a Russian flag.

On Monday, Mr. Trump confirmed a Christmas Eve attack on a dock in Venezuela that he said was being used to load drugs onto boats. He wouldn’t identify the agency or military service involved but several press outlets reported it was carried out by the CIA.

Mr. Maduro wouldn’t comment on the attack in the interview, only saying he might talk about it “in a few days.”

Mr. Maduro has denied having personal involvement in the drug trade and says he wants a good relationship with America.

“The people of the United States should know that they have a friendly, peaceful people here, and a friendly government as well ,” Mr. Maduro said. “And our motto is very clear: No war, yes peace.”

But Mr. Maduro also used the interview to attack opposition leader — recent Nobel Peace Prize winner María Machado — calling her “repudiated” in Venezuela.

Ms. Machado has praised Mr. Trump, and has told her supporters that he would eventually send troops to unseat Mr. Maduro.

“Neither she nor what she represents could ever have the capacity to govern this country,” Mr. Maduro said.