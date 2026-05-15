Search
The New York Sun
Justice

Fani Willis’s Acolytes Line Up To Replace Judges Who Ruled Against Her in Past — Including on Trump Case

Three understudies to the prosecutor are running against jurists with whom the district attorney has clashed.

The Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, is seen at the Georgia State Capitol at Atlanta on December 17, 2025.
The Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, is seen at the Georgia State Capitol at Atlanta on December 17, 2025. Brynn Anderson/AP
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp