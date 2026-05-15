Fani Willis’s Acolytes Line Up To Replace Judges Who Ruled Against Her in Past — Including on Trump Case

‘Top Gun’ at 40: The Real Story Behind the Blockbuster That Sealed Tom Cruise’s Stardom
By TOM TEODORCZUK|
Three understudies to the prosecutor are running against jurists with whom the district attorney has clashed.
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By TOM TEODORCZUK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By MARIE POHL|