Far-Left Green Activists Storm Congressional Baseball Game

Several people were arrested during the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity on Wednesday night after storming the field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The incident involved attendees who appeared to be protesting against climate change.

The annual game, which raises funds for local charities in the Washington, D.C. area, features players from both the Democratic and Republican parties, including members of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Protesters chanted slogans and held signs reading “Stop playing games with our future,” while wearing shirts emblazoned with “End Fossil Fuels” before entering the field.

The group Climate Defiance claimed responsibility for the protest in a tweet on social media.

“Update: Eight of us have been arrested for shutting down the Congressional Baseball Game. They are behind bars now. Make no mistake: It’s the Members of Congress who should be locked up.”

The group celebrated delaying the game. “We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game + play has FROZEN! Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead. This Chevron-sponsored game cannot continue. This is unconscionable,” the group wrote.

The U.S. Capitol Police arrived quickly after the incident and restored order.

“We are proud of our officers who are working to keep everyone safe during tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. When eight people tried to protest on the field, our officers quickly stopped them and arrested them. The eight people are being charged with federal charges — Interference with a Member of the U.S. Capitol Police,” Capitol Police wrote in a statement on X.