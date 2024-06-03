Fauci Says Covid-Era Rules About Social Distancing, Masking Children Not Based on Science — ‘They Just Sort of Appeared’

Dr. Fauci testified that the six-foot social distancing rule ‘sort of just appeared,’ adding he doesn’t know its origin.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is testifying before Congress on Monday, says he essentially made up the six-foot social distancing rule in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

Just days before his appearance, Republicans put out a full transcript of a January interview with Dr. Fauci, who ran the federal response to the virus. Lawmakers are asking the doctor about the effectiveness of Covid restrictions he endorsed, which he noted did not significantly “slow the spread.”

Talking to counsel on behalf of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Fauci testified that the six-foot social distancing rule “sort of just appeared,” adding he doesn’t know its origin.

“You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared,” he said, the Daily Mail reports. He added that he “was not aware of studies” that supported social distancing.

Dr. Fauci also told the committee’s counsel that he did not remember reading any research that supported the theory that masking children would help prevent the spread Covid.

“Do you recall reviewing any studies or data supporting masking for children?” Dr. Fauci was asked. “I might have,” he said, adding “but I don’t recall specifically that I did.”

The doctor also testified that he didn’t follow any of the numerous post-COVID studies examining the effects of forcing children to wear masks. “I still think that’s up in the air,” Dr. Fauci said.

In another surprising admission, Fauci revealed that he did not personally review the grants he approved, some of which involved substantial taxpayer funds.