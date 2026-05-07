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FBI Denies Leak Probe Into Atlantic Reporter as Magazine Drops Fresh Exposé on ‘Ka$h’ Patel-Labeled Whiskey Bottles

An FBI spokesman rejected the report of an “insider threat” investigation into reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick, who escalated the feud with her latest Patel feature.

The Atlantic reports that the FBI director, Kash Patel, has gifted employees with personalized bottles of whiskey bearing his name and title.
The Atlantic reports that the FBI director, Kash Patel, has gifted employees with personalized bottles of whiskey bearing his name and title. Via X
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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