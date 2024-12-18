FBI to New Jersey Residents: Please, Don’t Shoot the Drones

The FBI is pleading with the residents in New Jersey, who have been plagued by mysterious drones flying overhead for weeks, to show some temperance and not open fire on the unmanned aircraft.

“FBI Newark and New Jersey State Police want to warn the public about an increase in pilots of manned aircraft being hit in the eyes with lasers because people on the ground think they see an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). There is also a concern with people possibly firing weapons at what they believe to be a UAS but could be manned aircraft,” reads a joint statement posted on Facebook.

Residents in at least 10 counties across New Jersey and parts of New York City have reported multiple drone sightings since mid-November, with some eyewitnesses saying that the drones were the size of small vehicles.

The sightings also have occurred over sensitive areas, including reservoirs, powerlines, and rail stations. They have also been reported over a military research facility, the Picatinny Arsenal at Wharton, New Jersey, and Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster.

A recent video shared on Facebook shows “SUV-size drones” hovering over Island Beach State Park at Ocean County, New Jersey. A barrage of comments responding to the video supported shooting down unmanned aircraft.

“A good shotgun will fix that problem,” reads one comment. “Why hasn’t anyone shot one down to look for a serial number to trace it back to the operator,” wrote another commenter. “I would think that could provide a clue.”

Their sentiment is shared by Governor Murphy of New Jersey, along with two Republican members of Congress, who recently called on federal officials to shoot down the drones.

“The feds have that authority, and I’d like to see them play a more robust role. I wouldn’t be opposed to that. Let me put it that way,” Mr. Murphy said in an interview with WNYC Radio.

The law-enforcement agencies also said they are trying to find answers to the mysterious sightings and the culprits behind the wave of unmanned flights.

“FBI Newark, NJSP, and dozens of other agencies and law enforcement partners have been out every night for several weeks to legally track down operators acting illegally or with nefarious intent and using every available tool and piece of equipment to find the answers the public is seeking.”