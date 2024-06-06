Federal Judge Orders Bannon To Report to Prison By July 1

Former advisor to President Trump, Steve Bannon’s, lawyer sought to have Bannon’s sentence put on hold until the team has exhausted all of their possible appeals.

A federal judge ruled Thursday that the former advisor to President Trump, Steve Bannon, must report to prison by July 1 for his conviction related to defying congressional subpoenas.

The trial court convicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress in July of 2022 for ignoring subpoenas from the January 6 committee, though the court put Bannon’s four-month sentence on hold while he appealed the case. He is expected to appeal Thursday’s ruling as well.

A District Court ruling Thursday is now requiring Bannon to report to prison, saying that the basis for the hold on Bannon’s prison time is no longer relevant, given that an appeals court upheld his conviction.

Bannon is one of two Trump advisors who has been sentenced to prison, with Peter Navarro, sentenced to prison time for contempt of Congress as well.

Bannon’s lawyer sought to have Bannon’s sentence put on hold until the team has exhausted all of their possible appeals, including to the Supreme Court.

Further delays could help Bannon avoid prison time altogether if Trump is elected in November. One of Trump’s final actions as president was to pardon Bannon, something he could do again.

During the hearing Thursday, NBC News reports that Bannon’s lawyer, David Schoen, argued that “You’re sending a man to prison who thought he was complying with the law,” and raised his voice in court after the original decision was announced.

“One thing you have to learn as a lawyer is that when the judge has made his decision, you don’t stand up and start yelling,” Judge Carl Nichols said.