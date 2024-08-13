The New York Sun

Federal Judge Shoots Down Anti-Israel Protesters Request to Increase Size of DNC Protest

Judge finds Chicago is allowing them ample space to exercise their First Amendment rights.

AP/Pablo Martinez Monsiváis
Media attend a Democratic National Convention walk through at the United Center in Chicago, Jan. 18, 2024. AP/Pablo Martinez Monsiváis
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
Anti-Israel protests at the Democratic National Convention will not be getting a larger parade route.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood shot down a request by protesters to increase the parade route for a demonstration near Chicago’s United Center, where the DNC will take place next week, according to Fox News.

Judge Wood argued that the route Chicago has designated for them allows the demonstrators to exercise their First Amendment rights while balancing concerns about security at the high-profile event. 

Protesters will have two parks and a one-mile parade route that is outside of the convention center’s security perimeter. 

The organizers of the protest, who are voicing opposition to U.S. support for Israel amid its war against Hamas, argue they will need more space as they are anticipating large crowds.

Democrats have worried about the chance the DNC will be disrupted and overshadowed by protests over President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war, similar to the 1968 convention when violence broke out as police cracked down on anti-Vietnam War protesters. 

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
