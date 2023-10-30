Federal Lawsuit Accuses Government of Helping Suppress ‘Anti-U.S.’ News Under Guise of ‘Misinformation’

“Anti-U.S.” is how Washington describes news that goes against its foreign and defense policies, according to a federal lawsuit claiming that the American government colluded with a media watchdog, NewsGuard, in violation of the First Amendment.

The publisher of a foreign policy news website, Consortium News, is accusing NewsGuard and the government of violating its free speech rights and of defamation for alleged suppression on its platform of “false content.” Filed in the Southern District of New York last week, the suit points to “a pattern and practice of labeling, stigmatizing and defaming American media organizations that oppose or dissent from American foreign and defense policy.”

The case marks the latest blow to what a federal judge in another case, Missouri v. Biden, called President Biden’s “Ministry of Truth.” As the Sun has reported, that case alleges that the federal government has been attempting to suppress political speech online. The case has shed light on a alleged vast censorship campaign coordinated by social media companies and the executive branch.

Political speech is also in question in the Consortium case — particularly concerning American policies toward Russia, Ukraine, and Syria in recent years. The suit claims that NewsGuard labeled several of its articles as “misinformation” — one such was on the influence of neo-Nazism in Ukraine — and then expanded the warnings to its entire online archive. The threat of “stigmatization,” unless targeted content is removed or rectified, underlies the defamation charge in the suit.

Not unlike the alleged collusion in Missouri, this case points to a partnership between NewsGuard’s “Misinformation Fingerprints” program and the Department of Defense Cyber Command, which calls itself “the nation’s first line of defense in cyberspace.” NewsGuard reports media outlets whose commentaries challenge Washington’s foreign policies, Consortium’s publisher, the Consortium for Independent Journalism, claims.

Conservative commentators have previously scrutinized NewsGuard for punishing publishers for issuing news articles that challenge what media outlet PragerU called the “approved narrative.” It gives “reliability ratings and scores” to hundreds of news and information sites to determine their “accuracy and accountability.” Last week, Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, called the ratings company a “scam,” urging that it be “disbanded immediately.”

The Pentagon, though, has lauded the NewsGuard’s “Misinformation Fingerprints” project. It granted it a $750,000 contract in September 2021 for cataloging “known hoaxes, falsehoods and misinformation narratives that are spreading online” by Russian propaganda outlets, according to the lawsuit.

Now, NewsGuard is facing more than $13 million in damages for allegedly applying such “misinformation” practices to other media companies in violation of the Constitution. If the suit is successful, a permanent injunction will deem the joint program between the company and the government unconstitutional and ban future operations.