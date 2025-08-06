Fellow Soldiers Subdue Sergeant Who Opened Fire on Troops at Georgia Army Base

A general says there could have been more casualties if brave soldiers didn’t immediately intervene.

The Army says “brave soldiers” immediately intervened when one of their comrades opened fire at a Georgia base on Wednesday morning, leaving five fellow soldiers with gunshot wounds.

“These soldiers, without a doubt, prevented further casualties,” Brigadier General John Lubas said at an afternoon update.

An active-duty sergeant opened fire in an area used by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield. Fellow soldiers tackled and subdued the gunman until military police arrived.

All of the injured soldiers were treated at the scene and then taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for further medical help. They were all listed in stable condition and were expected to recover.

The Army says the first call came in just before 11 a.m. of a possible shooting. The base was locked down about 10 minutes later. Schools near the base were also locked down.

Law enforcement was able to apprehend the shooter just after 11:30 a.m., the base reported. He was identified as Sergeant Quornelius Radford, 28. Army investigators have already interviewed him.

The Army said the gun used in the shooting was a personal weapon and not a government-issued weapon.

No possible motive was released but investigators said that Mr. Radford opened fire at his work location on the base.

The lockdown for most of the base was lifted shortly after noon.

The FBI said it was coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division for any assistance that might be needed.

President Trump was briefed on the shooting according to an X post by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Governor Kemp said his family was praying for the victims. “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart,” Mr. Kemp said in an X post. “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Senator Warnock said he was “heartbroken” by the news of the shooting. “I’m monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families,” Mr. Warnock said in an X post.

Fort Stewart is a sprawling base located in southeastern Georgia. It is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River, covering 280,000 acres in four counties.

Many of the soldiers stationed at the base are assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, which is headquartered at the base.